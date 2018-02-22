Quincy Jones' controversial comments prompted 'family intervention': 'I have learned my lesson'

Quincy Jones apologized Thursday for some of his remarks in two interviews published by GQ and Vulture in recent weeks.

“I am an imperfect human & I’m not afraid to say it,” Jones — who celebrates his 85th birthday on March 14 — noted in a statement he shared on Twitter. “And I’m sorry & I’m not afraid to say it.”

The music industry legend explained that “a couple weekends ago” his six daughters staged a “family intervention” in response to the controversial interviews. In addition to criticizing Taylor Swift’s music, Jones said that he “used to date” Ivanka Trump and friends Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor once had sex with each other, among other claims.

“I have LEARNED MY LESSON,” wrote Jones on Thursday. “Let me tell you, I’m so grateful for my daughters because they aren’t scared to stand up to their daddy.”

Jones elaborated that “even at 85, it’s apparent that ‘wordvomit’ & bad-mouthing is inexcusable,” expressing remorse that “this bad-mouthing has contradicted the very real messages I tried to relay about racism, inequality, homophobia, poverty… you name it.”

He concluded by thanking family and friends for “calling me out,” though he noted that it’s “difficult to receive criticism or discipline (especially publicly).”

Jones signed the note, “Love, an 85-year-old bow-legged man who is still learning from his mistakes.”

Read Jones’ complete statement above.