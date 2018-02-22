Ed Sheeran finally explains his mysterious ring

No, Ed Sheeran hasn’t tied the knot yet — he’s just starting an engagement tradition of his own.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner sparked rumors that he and fianceé Cherry Seaborn had secretly wed after he was spotted performing in London wearing a silver ring on that finger, which fans speculated was a wedding band. However, Sheeran cleared the air on the red carpet of the 2018 BRIT Awards on Tuesday, telling Dan Wootton of British talk show Lorraine that the accessory was actually his own way to mark the engagement.

“I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way.” he explained to Lorraine. “Cherry made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it.”

A source previously told The Sun that Sheeran was “amused by the fuss [the ring has] caused however has no intentions of taking it off.”

After delivering a raw performance of “Supermarket Flowers” off of his album ÷ at the awards show, Sheeran and his bride-to-be, 25, skipped the afterparties in favor of a chill dinner together at Gymkhana restaurant in London. The singer rocked a red jacket and covered up in a black baseball cap, while Seaborn wore a black and silver halter dress.

Sheeran’s band was still snug around his finger during the outing, while Seaborn showed off her enviable rock.

Sheeran also cleared up another rumor on the red carpet: that he may be performing at Prince Harry‘s upcoming nuptials to Meghan Markle.

“They asked, ‘If you were asked, would you say yes?’ And I was like, ‘Of course.’ But journalists like, everyone’s like, ‘He’s playing it!’ But no one’s looked at my tour dates. I’m in Ireland, I can’t do it,” he explained to the BBC. “I haven’t been asked either.”

Although Seaborn and Sheeran have known one another since they were kids, things didn’t turn romantic until the summer of 2015, when after the latter’s close pal Taylor Swift invited Seaborn over for her annual star-studded Fourth of July bash at her Rhode Island home.

“I’ve known Cherry since I was 11,” the “Perfect” singer told PEOPLE last year. “She worked on Wall Street in New York, and I had like six shows [around New York in 2015]. It was around then, and we reconnected. I went on tour again, and then I went to Taylor’s Fourth of July party. I was texting [Seaborn], and she was like, ‘I’m in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,’ and I was like, ‘So am I.’ I kinda said to Taylor, ‘Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?’ The rest is history.”

Sheeran and Seaborn, a risk advisory consultant, announced last month that they had gotten engaged in late 2017.

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram, captioning a sweet photo of himself and Seaborn. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”