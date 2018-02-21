'Tainted Love' duo Soft Cell to reunite for farewell concert

Soft Cell, the duo behind the 1981 hit “Tainted Love,” will reunite for their first show in 15 years — but it’s just to say goodbye. Vocalist Marc Almond and producer and multi-instrumentalist Dave Ball will take the stage Sunday, Sept. 30 in London at the O2 Arena for a show they’ve dubbed “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye,” after one of their early singles.

Almond shared the news on social media Wednesday, also adding that tickets would be on sale this Friday. The news was originally announced on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 Breakfast Show in the U.K.

“With Soft Cell I always felt something was unfinished,” Almond told the radio DJ. “This last ever final show will be the best ever ending. It will be a real statement and sendoff, and thank you to every fan.”

Soft Cell first broke up in 1984, just three years after their influential debut, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, dropped. After years of pursuing solo careers, they reunited in 2001 for both a tour and another LP. And in 2008, they oversaw a batch of Soft Cell remixes for the 26-track Heat album.

Tickets for the September date will be available at 9 a.m. Friday morning via AXS and Ticketmaster. More information is available on Almond’s website.