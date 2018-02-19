Smashing Pumpkins recreate Siamese Dream album cover with original models

Two days after announcing their reunion tour, the Smashing Pumpkins recreated the cover of their 1993 album Siamese Dream with the two original models.

In the very cute photo, which the band shared on Instagram, models Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts wear fairy wings as they joyfully embrace each other. Frontman Billy Corgan captioned the image with a touching note thanking the women, who also appeared in the video that announced the forthcoming Shiny and Oh So Bright tour, for being part of this “iconic image in rock history.”

“What’s amazing is their chemistry with one another still leaps through the camera to this day and yet if memory serves they’d never met before that Siamese shoot,” wrote Corgan. “Which tells me their coming together, and the beauty that Melodie’s shot captures, of youth and innocence, was meant to be SP’s own, personal lucky star.”

He continued: “So thank you thank you thank you Ali and LySandra, we adore you, and having you be a part of today’s launch brings tears to my eyes. For life goes fast, and I can still see you in my mind’s eye wearing crisp white dresses in a stranger’s backyard, looking like little Mother Mary’s [sic], smiling and laughing into the sun.”

Last Thursday, the alt-rock band announced that their forthcoming 36-date tour would cover their first five albums and would feature original members Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. Guitarist Jefff Schroeder, who joined the band in 2007, will also be hitting the road. Noticeably absent from the lineup was original bassist D’arcy Wretzky, who told Blast Echo that Corgan invited her to join the tour, but then withdrew the offer. The band released a statement addressing Wretzky’s absence last Monday.

“In reuniting the Smashing Pumpkins, the band’s dedication remains to its fans and its music,” a spokesperson for the band said in a statement. “To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”

In an interview with Alternative Nation that was released Wednesday, Wretzky said that Corgan’s claims of inviting her to play with the band were a “complete lie.” “He’s never invited me to anything,” she said.

Shiny and Oh So Bright tour tickets go on sale Feb. 23. For more information, check out the Pumpkins’ official website.