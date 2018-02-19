Camila Cabello talks about Blue Ivy's 'shush' moment at the Grammy Awards

Many memorable moments take place at the Grammy Awards, but Blue Ivy Carter’s ‘shush’ moment toward her famous parents, Jay- Z and Beyoncé, during Camila Cabello’s powerful speech was perhaps this year’s highlight. During an interview with Nick Grimshaw from BBC Radio 1, Cabello shared that she still doesn’t know what to think of the moment.

“What does that mean? I was like I’m not going into this wormhole,” the pop singer said during her interview. “Do you think that she didn’t like my speech?”

Blue Ivy caught everyone’s attention when she motioned to her parents to stop clapping as Cabello took the stage to speak about Dreamers and growing up as an immigrant.

Blue really told Beyoncé and Jay Z to calm down 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrTHWNr9ix — therfboart (@beyupdates_) January 29, 2018

The “Havana” singer went on to joke with Grimshaw that she “couldn’t think about” what Blue Ivy really meant with her iconic moment.

“I feel like she would like me. Kids like me,” Cabello added.

Grimshaw shared his theory about the moment, saying that Blue Ivy was telling Jay-Z and Beyoncé to “be cool” and let Cabello finish her speech.

The pop star said she was happy to have missed Blue Ivy’s moment, because it would have been too much for her.

“Thank God that I didn’t look down,” Cabello said. “Just seeing them there, I would have been like, ‘Wow.’ ”

Cabello is in London to present at The 2018 Brit Awards, taking place on February 21 at the O2 Arena. The singer is also promoting her first solo headlining tour, Never Be The Same, and her debut album, Camila.

Watch the full interview above.