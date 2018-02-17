Destiny's Child top 10 music videos, ranked

It’s been 20 years since the world was introduced to a group of talented “Independent Women” from Houston, including Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. (Michelle Williams would later join Destiny’s Child in 2000 after LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson’s departure.) In honor of the anniversary of their self-titled debut, which was released Feb. 17, 1998, and the amazing video that came with it (for “No, No, No”), we ranked Destiny’s Child’s top 10 TRL-worthy clips that had us jumpin’, jumpin’ for nearly a decade.

10. “No, No, No Part 2” (1997)

“All we need to do is drop a phat beat,” says Wyclef Jean at the start of DC’s first-ever music video. Hilariously outdated ’90s terminology aside, once the beat was dropped and the singing began, Destiny’s Child had grabbed our attention forever.

9. “Jumpin’, Jumpin'” (2000)

Before Gone Girl plots took over, the ultimate revenge was much more innocent: girls’ night! Revisit this classic clip — “Hair done and your nails done, too/A new outfit and your Fendi shoes”—and something tells us the clerb will be back in style.

8. “Bug a Boo” (1999)

The pager reference doesn’t really hold up, but so what? A locker-room scene with NBA star Kobe Bryant, a marching band led by collaborator Wyclef Jean, and the final Destiny’s Child video appearances by Roberson and Luckett make “Bug a Boo” an essential part of the group’s visual oeuvre.

7. “Soldier” (2004)

With appearances by Lil Wayne, T.I., Ice Cube, and a very pregnant Solange Knowles, the black-and-white video for “Soldier” sees the group ditching its colorful pop roots to embrace a more rugged, hip-hop-inspired sound and feel. Watch closely at the end for a Crip-walking Beyoncé.

6. “Lose My Breath” (2004)

Sorry, Britney Spears and Madonna: The best music-video dance-off of the 2000s pitted Destiny’s Child against Destiny’s Child against…Destiny’s Child. Three rival iterations of the group (one sporty, one high-glam, one ultra-fierce) settled their differences with choreography so rigorous, Beyoncé actually tore a hamstring during rehearsals.

5. “Bootylicious” (2001)

With cribbed Michael Jackson dance moves and a Stevie Nicks cameo, the vivid “Bootylicious” video had a nostalgic edge, but the song made a mark on the culture of the day, popularizing its titular term long enough to get it into the Oxford English Dictionary. Also, the vertical dressing-room scenes uncannily predicted the smartphone era.

4. “Independent Women, Pt. 1” (2000)

Lucy Liu, Drew, and Cameron D. were the stars of 2000’s Charlie’s Angels reboot, but Bey’s girl gang gave them a run for their money in this clip directed by future The Hunger Games: Catching Fire director Francis Lawrence, which featured a high-speed psychedelic motorcycle chase, groovy 1970s attire, and that signature Angels pose against a wall of fire.

3. “Say My Name” (2000)

If you already couldn’t keep the band members straight, this video wouldn’t have made things easier. Director Joseph Kahn’s color-block fantasy is a visual treat, but the quick camerawork, rotating sets, and carefully placed backup dancers seemed expressly chosen to distract from the turmoil within: Booted members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson reportedly didn’t know they’d been replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin until they saw this video air.

2 “Bills, Bills, Bills” (1999)

Set in a beauty salon (an homage to Beyoncé’s mom, Tina, who had worked as a beautician), this No. 1 hit has a simple lesson: If you aren’t pulling weight in your relationship, then prepare to be dismissed in public. As Beyoncé says to her video boyfriend, “I’m sick of you coming here asking for my keys. You triflin’.”

1. “Survivor” (2001)

Dresses torn but hair perfectly intact, Destiny’s Child washed up “somewhere in the South Pacific” for their most iconic video ever. The song was written in response to the public mocking of their ever-changing lineup (first there were four, then two were replaced, and then there were the final three: Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams), but it was the video — four-plus minutes of fist-pumping choreography and camouflage — that shut the haters up for good.