Drake gives back to Miami in heartwarming 'God's Plan' video

Drake shared the music video for his chart-topping single “God’s Plan” on Friday — and the clip foregoes the opulence that has defined many of the rapper’s previous visuals.

“The budget for this video was $996,631.90,” text states at the beginning of the video. “We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.”

Directed by Karena Evans, the clip depicts the 31-year-old Canadian MC as he roams Miami handing out bundles of cash to strangers and giving back to the community.

Some of his good deeds earned press before the video’s release: According to the Miami Herald, Drake gave $25,000 to Miami Senior High School, and E! News reported that he camped out at a local supermarket and paid for $50,000 in groceries.

Quickest way to form a crowd of college students? Have @Drake spontaneously show up on campus. pic.twitter.com/ufoznJ7ekt — Amanda Herrera (@_AmandaHerrera) February 5, 2018

The Miami Hurricane, University of Miami’s student newspaper, reported that Drake presented a $50,000 scholarship and a $10,000 donation to the Frost School of Music during a surprise appearance on campus, where he performed for students.

In an Instagram post he shared Thursday, Drake called the “God’s Plan” music video “the most important thing I have ever done in my career.”

Youtube

“God’s Plan” already stands as one of Drake’s most successful singles. The track and its B-side, “Diplomatic Immunity,” were released in January as Scary Hours and debuted at Nos. 1 and 7 on the Hot 100, respectively. The new material follows his 2017 “playlist” More Life.

Watch the “God’s Plan” video above.