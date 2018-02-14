Here's an exclusive stream of Josh Groban's new single 'Symphony'

If you’re looking for a special Valentine’s Day treat, Amazon Music has the first listen of Josh Groban’s new single “Symphony” — and EW is exclusively streaming a portion of it above.

On Wednesday, Groban debuted the song in honor of the romantic holiday on Amazon Music’s daily program, Today in Music. The ballad’s official release date on other platforms has not yet been announced.

“‘[Symphony]’ is about this crazy business that I’m in,” Groban said on the show, which is available here on Alexa-enabled devices. “I’m often traveling, I’m on the road, and sometimes I’ve been lucky to be in a wonderful relationship when I’m doing those things.”

Groban explained that the tune is a love letter. “It’s very hard to stay connected with people when you’re working as hard as sometimes I have to work,” he shared. “And sometimes, you write about it, and want to give that message to the person that you love, in a song form, when the rest won’t do.”

The singer-songwriter also opened up about his favorite Valentine’s Day songs. For Groban, Elton John’s “Your Song,” Sade’s “Your Love is King,” and the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” (which Groban calls a “damn-near perfect song”) are the three best songs to set a romantic mood.

Eric McCandless/CBS via Getty Images

The Grammy-nominated vocalist shared another exciting update for fans: upcoming tour stops in Dallas, Chicago, Boston, New York, and more cities. The complete list is being revealed on Today in Music.

Listen to “Symphony” above.