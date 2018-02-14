Eminem shares painful 'River' video starring Ed Sheeran

After releasing a teaser yesterday, Eminem shared the full music video for his single “River” on Wednesday. Starring the rapper and featured guest Ed Sheeran, the clip is the second from Eminem’s ninth studio album, Revival, which dropped in December.

Auspiciously released on Valentine’s Day, the video seems to address domestic violence through a number of grainy, “candid” scenes and reality-TV-style interviews. “My personal life is not exactly a highlight reel,” the 45-year-old MC says at one point, alluding to his tempestuous relationship with ex-wife Kim Mathers. A later scene depicts an argument between Eminem and a lover over whether to continue an accidental pregnancy.

Though “River” has receded from its early January peak of No. 11 on the Hot 100 — Eminem’s best performance since his 2013 Rihanna collaboration “The Monster” topped the chart — it still sits at No. 42 and trended upward by two spots in the Hot 100’s most recent edition.

In support of Revival, Eminem will headline numerous festivals this summer, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Governors Ball.

Watch the “River” video above.