Portugal. The Man unharmed after tour bus catches on fire

Ahead of a Tuesday night show, the tour bus of recent Grammy winners Portugal. The Man caught on fire in Iowa.

There were no injuries and the show at the University of Iowa will go on as planned, according to Rich Holtzman, the band’s manager, who told EW, “Our tour bus caught fire, that’s how hot this band is right now!”

Iowa City’s KWWL reports that the fire began on top of the bus in the heating and cooling system.

Originally formed more than a decade ago, Portugal. The Man is currently experiencing their most success to date. Their single “Feel It Still” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 100 and recently earned them the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.