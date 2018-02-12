Smashing Pumpkins address D'arcy Wretzky's absence from upcoming reunion

The Smashing Pumpkins are attempting to clear up why one of their original members won’t be a part of their rumored reunion.

Last month, D’arcy Wretzky revealed to BlastEcho that the band had decided to go with a different bassist for the reunion, which is expected to be officially announced Thursday. The Smashing Pumpkins have now responded to Wretzky’s claims, saying they’ve previously tried to bring her back into the fold, but to no avail.

“In reuniting the Smashing Pumpkins, the band’s dedication remains to its fans and its music,” a spokesperson for the band said in a statement. “To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven’t played a show with D’arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it’s not for a lack of trying. For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”

Formed in 1988, the Smashing Pumpkins originally consisted of Corgan, Wretzky, Chamberlain, and Iha. Wretzky departed the band in 1999, and a full breakup followed in 2000. In recent years, the Smashing Pumpkins have continued to make music, though with Corgan and mostly new members.

According to BlastEcho, Wretzky said Corgan initially made a contract offer to her, Iha, and Chamberlain to return, only for Corgan to tell her a month later that it “wasn’t a real offer.”