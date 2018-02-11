Olympics 2018: Freestyle skier Nick Goepper's Must List includes Hans Zimmer and Megadeth

As Team USA soars through the air and vies for Olympic glory in PyeongChang, the athletes are also taking some much needed time to kick back and clear their heads with their favorite forms of entertainment. For freestyle skier Nick Goepper, two-time Olympian and a bronze medalist in Sochi in 2014, rest and relaxation are all about music. “To be honest with you, I listen to music and read a lot of books, but I barely watch any TV show.”

Before Goepper hits the slopes Monday, the 23-year-old gave EW his Must List of pop culture faves, which includes a “maturing” music taste that has broadened into classic rock and film scores. “I was into EDM for like a year and a half but now I just kind of go back and forth between Hans Zimmer, blues, and hard rock,” Goepper explained.

1. Film scores by Hans Zimmer

“He did the soundtrack for a lot of Christopher Nolan movies like The Dark Night, Inception, and he also did Superman, so I’ve been listening to a lot of his works. I enjoy his music a lot and it kind of gets me fired up. There are certain scenes in Inception and The Dark Knight when the character is doing some triumphant thing and the soundtrack is really badass and Zimmer gets me inspired.”

2. 12 Strong: The Declassified True Story by Doug Stanton

“I’ve been reading mostly non-fiction. I read some political books and sports biographies. I really liked Kevin Hart’s book that he just came out with, it was a pretty great book. Right now I’m also reading 12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers. It’s about the first assault on the Taliban in Afghanistan after 9/11. It’s a really interesting account of the events that went down immediately after the attack. Of course, the movie just came out, 12 Strong, so I can’t wait to finish the book and go watch the movie.

3. Megadeth

“Metallica is the mainstream band that everyone knows and Megadeth is a little bit under the radar, the band that never quite hit the fame like Metallica did. I kind of like that about them — they’re still a little less known but they have tons of awesome music and super cool guitar riffs. The story of the lead singer (Dave Mustaine) is kind of interesting: He played with Metallica in the ’80s, then he got kicked out. After, he was on a plan to redeem himself and created a band that would rival Metallica, so that’s how he created Megadeth.”

4. Ballers

“I really find Family Guy hilarious and occasionally South Park. Actually, I recently had some downtime and I did watch that show Ballers with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson… I really got into it and just wanted to keep watching. I love The Rock. He’s one my favorite humans; he puts out a lot of cool content on social media and everything. I think he’s an outstanding role model.”

5. Classic rock

“There’s a couple of songs that I enjoy like ‘Kiss of Death,’ and ‘Gamblin’ Man.’ I’d like to think that I’m maturing and my music tastes are becoming more refined. When I was younger, my dad would listen to classic rock in the garage when he was working and stuff — everything from the ’70s and ’80s — and I was all into punk rock at the time: Sum 41, Blink 182, Linkin Park, Lit, and all those guys. I remember thinking, ‘There’s no way that I’ll ever listen to this crap,’ like Led Zeppelin and all these classic rock bands.”

6. The Powell Movement

“I enjoy listening to this podcast a lot. It’s about action sports. It goes in depth into my industry.”