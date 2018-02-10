Victoria Beckham shoots down Spice Girls reunion reports: 'The girls aren't going on tour'

Victoria Beckham is the first Spice Girl to address those reports stating the girl group is gearing up for a reunion tour, and her comments may disappoint fans. “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” the former Posh Spice told Vogue while preparing for her show for New York Fashion Week.

Speculation of a Spice Girls reunion mounted when Beckham appeared in a photo with fellow “Wannabe” all-stars Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B, and Mel C. TMZ later reported a reunion tour was in the works with plans to begin in England before heading across the U.S.

Reps for the Spice Girls did not respond to EW’s request for comment at the time, and Beckham’s remarks reward wary fans.

“It was so great to see the girls,” Beckham said. “We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely.”

“There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for,” she added. “What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.” Noting her fashion collection, Beckham said, “But this is what I do.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean a Spice Girls reunion won’t happen further down the road. Beckham remarked, “I think there’s so much that the brand can do, and it’s such a positive message for young kids. What does that look like in the future?”

Though, she reiterated, the future is “not me in a cat-suit.”