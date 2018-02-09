Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran reveal the romantic inspiration for his 'End Game' rap

It’s all puns, games, and sweet stories when you get two “platinum lyricists” like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran together.

On Friday, Swift released the behind-the-scenes video for the “End Game” music video, which features Sheeran and Future. Between scenes, Swift and Sheeran sat down to talk about working on the song, with Swift taking the opportunity to tease her friend.

“So it’s not talent, it accidentally happened to you,” she quipped after Sheeran mentioned his inspiration came from a dream. She also playfully mocked his accent on the line “something was born on the Fourth of July,” a line she says “makes me really happy.”

That’s because of what it symbolizes: Sheeran recounted the story of how his relationship with fiancée Cherry Seaborn began at one of Swift’s famous Fourth of July parties. “Well, you see, it’s kind of a play on words — well, not really a play on words,” said Sheeran. “There’s a film with Tom Cruise called Born on the Fourth of July. My relationship started on the Fourth of July.”

“At whose house?” asks Swift.

“At Taylor’s house,” says Sheeran. “So the story was, I was at Taylor’s party, and then a girl I went to school with who’s pretty cool ended up being in Rhode Island… I was like, ‘Taylor, can she turn up?’ And here we are.”

“Ugh, she’s the coolest,” gushes Swift, who made them a “Happy Ed-ver-Cherry” banner for their anniversary a year later.

The behind-the-scenes video also introduces a new mystery to the Taylor Swift mythos: Who is the mystery man Swift is playing mobile Scrabble with? Whoever he is, he’s in a tough competition. “I’ll make him wait; it’ll make him stress,” she says. She’s nothing if not a mastermind!

Watch the behind-the-scenes video above.