Michelle Branch is expecting her second child — and she 'couldn't be more excited!'

She’s happy now!

On Thursday, Michelle Branch announced she’s pregnant with her second child and first with fiancé Patrick Carney.

“Well, we were just about to send out Save the Dates for our wedding in May when we got this little surprise,” the 34-year-old musician shared on Instagram alongside a sweet ultrasound video of their unborn child.

“Baby Carney is happening this summer and Patrick and I couldn’t be more excited!” she added.

Branch is also mom to daughter Owen, 12, with ex-husband Teddy Landau.

The “Everywhere” singer and the Black Keys drummer got engaged on Branch’s 34th birthday after Carney popped the question just as Branch was about to blow out the candles on her cake.

“Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, Patrick asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for … 34 might be the best year yet,” Branch captioned a photo of her Art Deco engagement ring and her birthday cake.

The couple met in February 2015 at a Grammys party in Los Angeles. They soon began writing and recording together — they co-produced her latest album, Hopeless Romantic — and fell in love along the way.

In April, Branch told PEOPLE her relationship with Carney and their family dynamic was a lot “like Modern Family.” She and daughter Owen moved in with Carney in Nashville.

“I’d never had someone who was that supportive. He’s an amazing, amazing human,” Branch said of her now-fiancé. “We both just jumped in with both feet.”