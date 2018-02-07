Will Smith hilariously recreates son Jaden's 'Icon' music video

Mary Kate Carr
February 07, 2018 AT 08:25 AM EST

Will Smith gave his son Jaden a funny gift in a new Instagram video.

In honor of Jaden’s album SYRE reaching 100 million streams on Spotify, the proud dad posted a video of himself recreating the opening moments of Jaden’s “Icon” music video. Of course, the Instagram copy isn’t exactly shot for shot; it includes a few bloopers like Will’s grills falling out mid-rap.

At the end of the clip, Will shouts out “J-diggy,” saying, “I’m proud of you baby! 100 million streams!” In the caption, he adds, “It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!”

“Icon” is Jaden’s fifth single from Syre, which also includes lead single “Fallen” and the imaginative “Batman.”

Spot the differences from Will’s video in the official “Icon” video above.

