Super Bowl Selfie Kid on Justin Timberlake pic: 'It's insane'

Move over, Left Shark. We have a new Super Bowl viral icon: Selfie kid.

During his Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Justin Timberlake made his way into a crowd of fans and took a moment to take a selfie with a young fan. Obviously, the teen went viral, because the internet.

According to the Twin City Pioneer Press, #SelfieKid’s is Ryan McKenna, a 13-year-old from Hingham, Mass., who was in town for the game with his parents. McKenna told the Minnesota publication that his phone has been blowing up since that now-viral moment happened.

“It’s been so crazy,” McKenna told Pioneer Press. “I don’t even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It’s insane.”

He continues, “My phone is almost dead. I’ve gotten so many notifications. I’ve got like 36 Snapchats, like 21 DMs, and like 150 follower requests on Instagram.”

All of those notifications are definitely just the beginning for McKenna. He’s already set to appear on Good Morning America tomorrow.

