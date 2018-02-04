Celebrities praise flu-ridden Pink for powering through national anthem at Super Bowl

A flu-ridden Pink was probably feeling a little off when she stepped onto the field Sunday to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LII, but the enthusiastic reception her performance received on social media is sure to lift her spirits.
“@Pink, you are amazing. Always,” wrote Ellen DeGeneres, who got Pink to perform the theme song for her talk show in 2015.
Sheryl Crow, meanwhile, called it the “best I’ve ever heard!” as Billy Eichner took the chance to crack a joke, penning, “For the record, I was the ONLY one standing for the National Anthem on this plane. I LOVE YOU @Pink!!!!!!”
Ashley Tisdale summed it all up, tweeting, “Wow even with the flu @Pink kills it!!”
Read on for some of the best reactions to the singer-songwriter’s soaring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
