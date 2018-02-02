The Spice Girls are officially reuniting! Everything we know so far

After photos from their London-based reunion sparked an internet frenzy, the Spice Girls have announced that 2018 will see them back together.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the group — Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Mel B, and Melanie C — said in a statement to EW via Beckham’s publicist, Jo Milloy. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”

While they didn’t specify what opportunities they’d be entertaining, they added that their mission would be to bring their girl-power sensibility into this era. “We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls,” they wrote, “while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

The Sun reported ahead of the photo that a “secret meeting” had been planned for the Spice Girls with longtime manager Simon Fuller to discuss “TV projects in China, a new telly talent show, endorsement deals, and a compilation album celebrating their greatest hits.” One hitch in the plan, according to The Sun, appears to be that Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) does not want to provide vocals for any reunion projects.

Beckham, Bunton (Baby Spice, obvs), and Mel B (Scary Spice) each shared a photo of their meet-up on social media with captions remarking on how “exciting” the day was.