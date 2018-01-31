Black Panther soundtrack list reveals the music of Wakanda

For the King of Wakanda, Kendrick Lamar is bringing a totally new sound to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The DAMN. good rapper, who’s coming off of a Best Rap Album Grammys win, has dropped the full track list for Black Panther: The Album, the Marvel film’s official soundtrack that Lamar curated and produced with Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

While director James Gunn went with a ’70s and ’80s vibe for Guardians of the Galaxy, this new 14-track album includes songs from Lamar, SZA, The Weeknd, Vince Staples, Future, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd — some of which fans have already heard.

“All the Stars,” the second track, was revealed in early January, while “King’s Dead” (above) dropped a few days later. Others are fresh, including brand-new material from Lamar.

See the full list and album artwork below.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

1. “Black Panther” — Kendrick Lamar

2. “All the Star” — Kendrick Lamar, SZA

3. “X” — ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Saudi

4. “The Ways” — Khalid, Swae Lee

5. “Opps” — Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok

6. “I Am” — Jorja Smith

7. “Paramedic!” — SOB x RBE

8. “Bloody Waters” — Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, James Blake

9. “King’s Dead” — Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, James Blake

10. “Redemption Interlude”

11. “Redemption” — Zacari, Babe’s Wodumo

12. “Seasons” — Mozzy, Sjava, Reason

13. “Big Shot” — Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott

14. “Pray For Me” — The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar

Marvel previously tapped Staples’ “BagBak” and Run the Jewels’ “Legend Has It” to accompany earlier trailers for the film, while Lamar’s “DNA” played over the exclusive footage of Black Panther screened at Comic-Con.

In addition to his Best Rap Album, Lamar took home Grammies for Best Rap Performance (“HUMBLE.”), Best Rap Song (“HUMBLE.”), Best Music Video (“HUMBLE.”), and Best Rap/Sung Performance (“LOYALTY.”).

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director,” he said. “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside [director] Ryan [Coogler] and Marvel’s vision.”

Black Panther: The Album will pounce on Feb. 9. Movie ticket pre-sales are already available for the film, which hits theaters on Feb. 16.