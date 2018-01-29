Pink just released a music video for the emotional ballad she sang at the Grammys

One day after she treated Grammy viewers to an understated — read: no twirling from the ceiling — performance of “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken,” off her 2017 LP Beautiful Trauma, Pink has now dropped the sparse video for the emotional ballad.

Pink’s release of the Sasha Samsonova-directed clip is accompanied by a donation to UNICEF. “As a UNICEF Ambassador, I am proud to work with an organization that supports and empowers women and children around the world,” the 38-year-old said in a release. “In honor of this incredible organization, in honor of this video for ‘Wild Hearts’ and in honor of girls and woman all over the world standing up for themselves, I am going to be making a donation in all of your names to this wonderful organization and I encourage you to do the same if the spirit moves you.'”

Pink’s world tour in support of Trauma kicks off March 1 in Phoenix, Arizona, with dates stretching into September. Ticketing information can be found on the singer’s website.

Before hitting the road, the hitmaker will belt the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday.