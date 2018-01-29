While many wore white roses to the Grammys as a show of support for the Time’s Up movement, Lorde opted to have a fiery essay sewn onto her dress.

The singer, who was nominated for album of the year on Sunday, borrowed the message from artist Jenny Holzer’s “Inflammatory Essays.”

“Rejoice! Our times are intolerable,” reads the essay. “Take coverage for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom.”

Lorde shared the visual of her dress on Instagram, writing, “My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM — an excerpt from the greatest of all time, jenny holzer.”

The essay was part of Holzer’s 1977 series of brightly colored posters containing inflammatory mini-essays, which she hung around the streets of New York City anonymously.

See more photos from the Grammys red carpet here.