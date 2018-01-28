Grammys 2018 winners: See the full list

Music’s biggest night has arrived once again, and this year major artists including Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, and Lorde will vie for industry supremacy.

Kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, the 2018 iteration of the awards show will feature performances from Rihanna, Kesha, SZA, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and many, many more. See a full list of nominees, with winners’ names bolded, below — and check back in for updates throughout the night.

Record of the Year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song of the Year

“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“Issues” — Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — Pink

“Shape of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito (Remix)” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Rock Album

Emperor of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens of the Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War on Drugs

Best Rock Song

“Atlas, Rise!” — Metallica

“Blood In the Cut” — K. Flay

“Go to War” — Nothing More

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“The Stage” — Avenged Sevenfold

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go to War” — Nothing More

Best Alternative Music Album

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

CTRL — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real — Musiq Soulchild

Best R&B Song

“First Began” — PJ Morton

“Location” — Khalid

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Supermodel” — SZA

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best R&B Performance

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Laugh and Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“What I’m Feelin'” — Anthony Hamilton feat. the HamilTones

“All the Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best Rap Album

4:44 — JAY-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick lamar

Culture — Migos

Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

Flower Boy — Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Song

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“Chase Me” — Danger Mouse feat. Run the Jewels & Big Boi

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Sassy” — Rapsody

“The Story of O.J.” — JAY-Z

Best Rap Performance

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“Bad and Boujee” — Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

“Crew” — GoldLink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

“Family Feud” — JAY-Z feat. Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna

“Love Galore” — SZA feat. Travis Scott

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah — Kenny Chesney

Heart Break — Lady Antebellum

The Breaker — Little Big Town

Life Changes — Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” — Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

Best Country Solo Performance

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You” — Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use a Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Migration — Bonobo

WINNER: 3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Dance Recording

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo feat. Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz feat. DRAM

WINNER: “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

“Line of Sight” — Odesza feat. WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brand New Day — The Mavericks

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Baby Driver — Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — Various Artists

Hidden Figures: The Album — Various Artists

WINNER: La La Land — Various Artists

Moana: The Songs — Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer

Game of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams, & Hans Zimmer, composers

WINNER: La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), from La La Land

WINNER: “How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho), from Moana: The Songs

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), from Fifty Shades Darker

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), from Lion

“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day feat. Common), from Marshall

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) —Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — Various Artists

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

What If — The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit — Alex Han

Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

WINNER: Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion

Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez

Best Metal Performance

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Journey — The Baylor Project

A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind — Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams And Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist; track from Whispers On The Wind by Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge

“Dance of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist; track from Rebirth by Billy Childs

“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist; track from Open Book by Fred Hersch

“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist; track from Live @ Ronnie Scott’s by John McLaughlin & the 4th dimension

“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist; track from The Dreamer Is The Dream by Chris Potter

Best Gospel Album

Crossover — Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria

Close — Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song — Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall In Love — Cece Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Rise — Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

Lifer — MercyMe

Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker — Zach Williams

Best Latin Pop Album

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

WINNER: El Dorado — Shakira

Best New Age Album

Reflection, Brian Eno

Songversation: Medicine — India.Arie

WINNER: Dancing On Water — Peter Kater

Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro

Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach

Best Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle

Cinco — Jim Gaffigan

Jerry Before Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld

A Speck Of Dust — Sarah Silverman

What Now? — Kevin Hart