Eminem on Trump: 'A f—ing turd would have been better as a president'

Eminem has said a lot of things about President Donald Trump, with “racist” and a “bitch” being some of the more harsh terminology on the spectrum. But in a new interview with Billboard, the rapper was even more clear on his feelings — and even more harsh.

“I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump],” he said. “A f—ing turd would have been better as a president.”

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, recalled “watching the TV” on election night in 2016 “in f—ing disbelief.”

“I was in my basement, on the phone back and forth with friends like, ‘He’s going to f—ing win,'” he said. The “Walk on Water” rapper was assured of Trump’s victory when he saw the reaction from “fanatics.” “There is something to be said about the person who really felt like [Trump] might do something for them — and he just f—ing duped everybody,” he said.

Mathers spit a fiery takedown of Trump with his track “The Storm.”

“This is his form of distraction/ Plus, he gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that/ Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada,” he rapped, in part. “All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

“When I [put out ‘The Storm’], I felt that everybody who was with [Trump] at that point doesn’t like my music anyway,” Mathers recalled. “I get the comparison with the non-political-correctness, but other than that, we’re polar opposites. He made these people feel like he was really going to do something for them. It’s just so f—ing disgusting how divisive his language is, the rhetoric, the Charlottesville sh—, just watching it going, ‘I can’t believe he’s saying this.’

“When he was talking about John McCain,” he continued, “I thought he was done. You’re f—ing with military veterans, you’re talking about a military war hero who was captured and tortured. It just didn’t matter. It doesn’t matter. And that’s some scary sh— to me.”

We wonder what his thoughts, then, are on Jessica Chastain’s Saturday Night Live sketch.

The rapper also addressed those criticizing him for apparent hypocrisy with his own homophobic and misogynistic lyrics. “I know I say a lot of f—ed up sh—,” Mathers admitted. “But a lot of sh— is said in jest, it’s tongue-in-cheek, and it has always been that way through my whole career — saying sh— to get a reaction out of people. It’s my artistic license to express myself. Last time I checked, Trump isn’t an artist and doesn’t have an artistic license. I’m not the f—in’ president.”

Read Eminem’s full interview with Billboard here.