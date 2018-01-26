Ed Sheeran confused for 82-year-old man in Icelandic obituary

Hate to break it to u but Ed Sheeran is dead. It also turns out he is a 82 year old Icelandic man called Svavar. Ed Sheeran was apperantly only his stage name…. #ripsvavarsheeran pic.twitter.com/gxXuccmU2h — Ari_music (@AriGudmundsson) January 25, 2018

A newspaper in Iceland published an obituary that isn’t quite “Perfect”: It confused an 82-year-old man for singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

The newspaper, Morgunblaðið, featured a photo of Sheeran in its obituary for Svavar Gunnari Sigurðsson, who died on Dec. 19. The mix up was first spotted by an amused fan, who then shared the page on Twitter.

No word yet on how the mistake occurred, whether because of a name mix up, a resemblance, or otherwise.

Sheeran hasn’t issued a response, but rest assured he’s alive and thriving. He recently announced his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, released duets with Beyoncé and Eminem, and was nominated for two Grammy awards.

Morgunblaðið did not immediately return EW’s request for comment.