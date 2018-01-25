Relive Migos' dominant year, from 'Culture' to 'Culture II'

“Culture is what the fans have been waiting for,” Migos member Takeoff told EW last January, on the eve of the rap trio’s new album. “The flavor you get from Migos — the excitement, the swag, everything — it’s a movie, literally.”

At the time, Migos had just ridden their viral single “Bad and Boujee” to the top of the Hot 100 and received a shoutout at the Golden Globes from superfan Donald Glover. Suddenly, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff had achieved the cultural domination they’d been gunning for since 2013’s “Versace.”

We know now that the group was only getting started. With the release of Culture II — nearly a year to the day after its precursor arrived — Migos are once again poised to dominate the music world for the next 12 months. Below, a timeline of key moments in the trio’s seismic year — from Culture to Culture II.

January 27, 2017: Migos release Culture. The album debuts at No. 1 on Billboard‘s albums chart, dethroning The Weeknd’s Starboy after a four-week run. Meanwhile, “Bad and Boujee” spends three non-consecutive weeks atop the Hot 100 in late January and early February.

January 31, 2017: Less than a week after Culture‘s release, Post Malone names 2016’s Quavo-featuring “Congratulations” as his new single. One of a litany of 2017 guest spots by the MC, the song peaks at No. 8 on the Hot 100, making it the first of four Quavo features to crack the chart’s top 10 last year.

February 3, 2017: Migos reunite with “Bad and Boujee” producer Metro Boomin for “Sacrifices,” a standout from Big Sean’s new album I Decided.

February 5, 2017: Offset and Cardi B are spotted leaving Super Bowl LI together in Houston. “That’s a power move!” Offset later tells Rolling Stone of his first date with the New York rapper.

February 8, 2017: Migos stir backlash when a (different) Rolling Stone profile of the group includes homophobic comments from all three members. “They supported him?” Quavo asks when the journalist mentions the internet’s positive reception to the coming out of fellow rapper iLoveMakonnen. “That’s because the world is f—ed up,” Offset comments, and Takeoff adds that “this world is not right.” Later that day, the group issues an apology: “We have no problem with anyone’s sexual preference,” it reads. “We love all people, gay or straight and we apologize if we offended anyone.”

February 11, 2017: American Airlines ejects Offset from a flight when he refuses to get off his phone. “Kick me off the plane,” he subsequently says in an Instagram video as he displays a cash-filled bag. “I’ll go private.”

@Migos are my new three amigos. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:46am PST

February 20, 2017: Migos bring “Bad and Boujee” to The Ellen DeGeneres Show a week after the TV personality enlisted them, Big Sean, and Lin-Manuel Miranda for the pro-literacy song “Read It.” DeGeneres shares a photo with the trio on Instagram with the caption “@migos are my new three amigos.”

February 23, 2017: Calvin Harris releases “Slide,” the first single from his fifth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Featuring Quavo, Offset, and Frank Ocean, the song eventually peaked at No. 25 on the Hot 100 — and ranked No. 5 on EW’s year-end best songs list. Takeoff appears on another Funk Wav track, “Holiday,” when Harris releases the album in June.

March 3, 2017: Migos appear with 21 Savage and YG on “Gucci On My,” a single by superproducer Mike Will Made-It (Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus).

March 18, 2017: Drake’s playlist More Life features Quavo and Travis Scott on “Portland.” Peaking at No. 9, the track is one of three More Life cuts to crack the Hot 100’s top 10 — and the only one of the trio to feature guests.

April 14, 2017: Lil Yachty features labelmates Migos on “Peek a Boo,” an early single from his album Teenage Emotions.

April 28, 2017: Migos receive one of their biggest cosigns yet, when Katy Perry features all three members on “Bon Appétit,” the second single from the pop star’s forthcoming album Witness. They also appear in the risqué song’s saucy music video, released two weeks later. In May, they join Perry on Saturday Night Live for an extremely awkward performance.

April 28, 2017: While “Bon Appétit” fizzles on the charts, another Migos-affiliated track released the same day doesn’t. Quavo appears with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne on DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One.” The track spends a week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 the following month, becoming Quavo’s second chart-topper of 2017 and his best showing as a solo artist yet. Migos feature on two additional Khaled songs, “Major Bag Alert” and “Iced Out My Arms,” when he releases his album Grateful in June.

May 4, 2017: Future embarks on his 37-city Nobody Safe Tour. The packed lineup includes Migos.

May 19, 2017: One Directioner Liam Payne’s first solo single, the Ed Sheeran-assisted “Strip That Down,” arrives with a feature from Quavo.

May 26, 2017: Offset appears on “Met Gala,” a highlight from Culture collaborator and trap legend Gucci Mane’s new album Droptopwop.

June 2, 2017: With his appearance on “Lie,” Quavo is the only rapper featured on Halsey’s second album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

June 23, 2017: Offset appears alongside Drake on “No Complaints,” the debut single by Metro Boomin, who devised the beats for “Bad and Boujee,” “Congratulations,” and other recent chart-toppers.

June 25, 2017: At the BET Awards, Migos win Best Group and Best Collaboration, for their work with Lil Uzi Vert on “Bad and Boujee.” Quavo performs “Congratulations” with Post Malone, who then cedes the stage to Offset and Takeoff so the trio can perform “T-Shirt” and “Bad and Boujee.”

July 14, 2017: The Recording Industry Association of America certifies Culture platinum.

August 3, 2017: Quavo guests on Camila Cabello’s promotional single “OMG.”

August 24, 2017: Offset collaborates with 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj on “No Flag,” the debut single from producer London On Da Track (Drake, Young Thug).

September 5, 2017: Gucci Mane releases “I Get the Bag,” featuring Quavo and Takeoff — who help the artist achieve his highest Hot 100 peak to date when the song hits No. 11.

October 20, 2017: Future and Young Thug release their collaborative LP Super Slimey. With his guest spot on “Patek Water,” Offset is the project’s only featured artist.

October 27, 2017: Migos release the first Culture II single “MotorSpot,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. Hours later, Offset proposes to Cardi onstage at a Philadelphia concert. The song eventually peaks at No. 6 on the Hot 100, becoming the trio’s highest charting cut since “Bad and Boujee.”

October 31, 2017: Offset releases the collaborative album Without Warning with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. The project features spots from Quavo and Travis Scott and includes the single “Ric Flair Drip.”

November 28, 2017: Migos are nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Rap Album (for Culture) and Best Rap Performance (for “Bad and Boujee”).

December 7, 2017: In perhaps their most unexpected genre crossover yet, Migos feature on “Danger,” a collaboration with EDM staple Marshmello, off the soundtrack for the Netflix film Bright.

December 8, 2017: Migos’ label Quality Control releases Quality Control: Control the Streets Volume 1, a 102-minute project spotlighting their roster and featuring other artists including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Gucci Mane. (In May, Migos had released the first Control the Streets single, “Too Hotty.”) One or more of the trio’s members appear on 22 of the release’s 30 songs.

December 20, 2017: Culture II‘s second single, the Pharrell-produced “Stir Fry,” arrives. The NBA subsequently decalres the track as the official song of NBA All-Star weekend, set to take place Feb. 16 to 18.

December 22, 2017: As 2017 draws to a close, Quavo releases the collaborative album Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho with Travis Scott. Takeoff and Offset feature on the songs “Eye 2 Eye” and “Dubai S—,” respectively — and, in a fun turn, iconic Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas illustrator Ralph Steadman contributes art for the project.

January 15, 2018: Migos confirm Culture II will arrive Jan. 26.

January 18, 2018: Tinashe shares “No Drama,” the first single from her long-gestating third album Joyride, and the cut features Offset. That same day, the MC makes headlines for a far different reason: After coming under fire for a controversial recent guest spot on YFN Lucci’s “Boss Life,” where he used the word “queer” in a negative context, Offset issues an apology on Instagram. Two days later, Cardi B defends her fiancé on Periscope.

January 22, 2018: Migos drops the third and final pre-release Culture II single “Supastars.”

January 26, 2018: Migos release Culture II