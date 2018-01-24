Elton John announces world tour followed by retirement from the road

A music legend announced his retirement from the road Wednesday. British singer, pianist, and songwriter Elton John shared in a press conference that, at age 70, he’s preparing to cease touring — but not before a final, lengthy send-off.

“I’m not going to be touring anymore,” John said in a New York City event where he was interviewed by Anderson Cooper, “apart from the last tour, which is going to start in September.” That’d be the globe-spanning Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which John estimates will comprise 300 dates and three years. (See an itinerary below.)

r”It’s going to be the most produced, fantastic show that I’ve ever done,” he elaborated. “It’s a way of going out with a bang. I don’t want to go out with a whimper. I’m not a whimpery guy!”

Though John explained that he “always thought [he] was going to be like Ray Charles, B.B. King, on the road forever,” he explained that his “life has changed” and he wishes to focus on his spouse, David Furnish, and their two young sons.

John also took the opportunity to quash rumors that he’s in poor health — “If you can do 300 shows, you’re not in ill health!” he said — and emphasized that his road retirement doesn’t spell the end of his career. “I will be creative hopefully up until the day I die,” he said, citing plans for future records and musicals. (John released his most recent studio album in 2016.)

In addition to his forthcoming farewell tour, John has other gigs on the books. His six-year Las Vegas residency concludes in May; next week, as part of festivities surrounding the Grammys, he’ll share a bill with Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Sam Smith, and more at the Theater at Madison Square Garden for Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute.

Since releasing his debut album, Empty Sky, in 1970, John has received a staggering number of accolades while putting up video-game numbers commercially. With 78 million certified units sold in America alone, John ranks as the eighth best-selling artist of all-time in the U.S., bested only by other legends including Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles. He topped Billboard‘s Hot 100 eight times, with tunes such as “Crocodile Rock” and “Bennie and the Jets,” and catapulted numerous other beloved tunes into the the highest echelons of the charts. And the Grammys have recognized his excellence, bestowing him with five wins and 34 nominations.

After ruling the airwaves in the ’70s and ’80s, John enjoyed a career resurgence — to the extent that his career had even lagged — when he penned the soundtrack to The Lion King with Tim Rice. The project garnered Academy and Grammy Awards, spawned the hit Broadway musical of the same name, and kicked off John’s own theater career, which culminated with a Tony win in 2000 for Aida, another collaboration with Rice. John also provided the musical accompaniment to one of the most tragic moments of the ’90s, when he reworked his ’70s elegy “Candle in the Wind” to honor Princess Diana after her 1997 death. “Candle in the Wind 1997” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks and received the Best Male Pop Vocal Grammy.

John’s seminal art has led to an impressive resumé of awards. Along with longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin, John was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992. A first-ballot induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed in 1994. John’s been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and received honors from the Kennedy Center. And he’s used his influence for noble causes, like the Elton John AIDS Foundation, an advocacy group he launched in 1992.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicks off with its American leg, which begins Sept. 8 in Allentown, Penn., and continues through March 15, 2019 in Jacksonville, Fla. Tickets for those dates go onsale on either Feb. 2 or 16. John also announced May and June 2019 dates for Europe. A press release additionally noted that the European tour will extend through 2020, an Asian tour will occur in Nov. and Dec. 2019, a South American tour will take place in 2020, and an Australian and New Zealand tour is set for late 2019 and early 2020.

See John’s American dates below.

