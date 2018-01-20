Rihanna to perform with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at the Grammys

Rihanna is bringing her “Wild Thoughts” to the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy revealed on Saturday that the singer will take the stage alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller to perform their summer smash.

Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Kesha, Pink, SZA, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee are also set to perform.

“Wild Thoughts” didn’t score a nomination, but”LOYALTY.” — Rihanna’s collab with Lamar — is up for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

JAY-Z, Lamar, and Mars are nominated for the most awards.

The Grammys air Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.