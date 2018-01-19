Tom Petty's family reveals musician's cause of death

Tom Petty’s death was the result of an accidental drug overdose, the legendary musician’s family announced Friday.
The Rock & Roll Hall Famer and lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers died in October at age 66. In a statement posted to the band’s Facebook page, Petty’s widow, Dana, and daughter, Adria, called his death an “unfortunate accident,” revealing the overdose was caused by a variety of pain medications. They point to the worsening condition of his fractured hip as the likely explanation for his overmedicating.
“As a family we recognize this report may spark a further discussion on the opioid crisis and we feel that it is a healthy and necessary discussion and we hope in some way this report can save lives,” the statement read. “On a positive note we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live [at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 25] with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career.”
Read their statement in full below.
