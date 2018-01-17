Stranger Things inspires Stranger Songs album from Ingrid Michaelson

Ingrid Michaelson is so consumed by Stranger Things that she’s dialing up her next album to Eleven. The singer-songwriter announced on social media that she’s making a whole record inspired by the Duffer Brothers’ totally ’80s Netflix series.

“As you all may (or may not know) I am OBSESSED with @Stranger_Things,” Michaelson tweeted on Wednesday. “So obsessed, I’m writing a record inspired by the show! Release date TBA. Stay tuned my Stranger Babies…the 80’s are comin atcha!”

The album will be called Stranger Songs and, according to Billboard, will be timed to the premiere of Stranger Things season 3. Netflix renewed its mega-hit for a third installment, though an official release has not yet been revealed. Season 1 premiered in July 2016, while season 2 dropped in October the following year.

Star David Harbour told Collider recently, “I’ve heard rumors that [filming is] supposed to be March or April, but I don’t have a confirmation.”

“Finding your connection to another’s art isn’t something I’ve ever built a record on but I feel so inspired by the world Stranger Things has created,” Michaelson said in a statement. “This show brings me back to a place of safety and comfort when everything seemed simple. Especially after losing my parents, the idea of living in that space, even for an hour at a time, is not only intoxicating, it’s necessary. I started writing poems inspired by the show and I realized how connected I was to it and my childhood and to that innocence lost.”