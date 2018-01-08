Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui and Steve Aoki drop 'All Night' music video

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui steps out on her own and finds love in the new video for her and Steve Aoki’s single “All Night.”

Directed by Mike Harris, the clip for the catchy EDM song shows Jauregui stumbling through a neon-lit dance floor while Aoki spins.

The anthem’s lyrics explore the search for someone special. The clip is true to that theme, as Jauregui looks for her lover on a paralyzed dance floor. Soon, everyone else disappears and the two are transported to space.

In addition to her contributions to Fifth Harmony, Jauregui has also worked on songs with Halsey (“Strangers”) and Ty Dolla $ign (“In Your Phone”).

“I’m such a fan of Lauren and her incredible voice,” Aoki said in a press release when the track premiered in November. “Working together was a no-brainer for me — she is crazy talented and I’m so proud of this song.”

Watch the full clip above.