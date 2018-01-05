Liam Payne, Rita Ora are here 'For You' in Fifty Shades Freed song

Liam Payne and Rita Ora are Fifty Shades Freed in the new song off the film’s soundtrack. The singers teamed up for “For You,” which dropped on Friday with some steamy artwork of Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson’s newly minted “Mrs. Grey,” Anastasia.

“Waiting for a lifetime for you/Been breaking for a lifetime for you,” the duo sing. “Wasn’t looking for love ’till I found you/Ooh na-na ayy, for love, ’till I found you.”

Payne also shared a behind-the-scenes video of him and Ora recording the song in a studio, as well as a thank you message to the fans.

“For You” is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Tidal.

Ora features in the cast of Fifty Shades Freed as Christian’s sister, Mia. The final film in the trilogy sees Christian and Anastasia tying the knot, though their honeymoon phase hits a snag when Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) returns for revenge. Kim Basinger, Luke Grimes, Brant Daugherty, Tyler Hoechlin, Marcia Gay Harden, and Arielle Kebbel help round out the cast.

Regardless of what you think of the films themselves, the soundtracks seem to rise above the criticism.

Fifty Shades Freed will hit theaters ahead of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 9. Listen to the new song above.