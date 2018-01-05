'Flannel' and 'Sauce' among new Justin Timberlake song titles: See the full tracklist

Hours after releasing “Filthy,” the polarizing lead single from his fourth studio album, Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake shared the record’s tracklist on Friday. The 36-year-old pop star presented the handwritten list without comment on social media, sharing the titles of the album’s 15 other songs for the first time.

Though “Filthy,” which kicks off the album, didn’t make good on Timberlake’s hinted rootsy reboot, other tracks on Woods appear to: Titles include “Livin’ Off the Land,” “Flannel,” and “Montana.” Timberlake already announced that Alicia Keys and Chris Stapleton would feature on the album, but has now attached their names to specific songs: The former appears on “Morning Light,” while the latter guests on “Say Something.”

Man of the Woods arrives Feb. 2, two days before Timberlake headlines at the Super Bowl halftime show. Timberlake promised earlier this week that his first full-length since 2013’s two-part The 20/20 Experience “is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from.”

Check out the tracklisting for Man of the Woods above.