Justin Timberlake is a Man of the Woods in new album, single announcement

Justin Timberlake is coming back!

The singer on Tuesday announced a new album, Man of the Woods, and his first single since “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” raced up the charts in May 2016. “FRIDAY,” he wrote in a tweet featuring a clip previewing the forthcoming project, which drops Feb. 2.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from,” said the Tennesee-born musician as a country-inspired tune played in the background.

Later, his wife Jessica Biel added: “It feels like mountains, trees, campfires, like wild west, like now.”

That’s when fans can get a better idea of Timberlake’s upcoming melodies: “I’ll put it all on a table,” he sings.

The video also features longtime collaborator Pharrell, who is one of a few producers he’s worked with to craft the new compositions. Timbaland, Max Martin, and Shellback also contributed production, Timberlake told BBC Breakfast‘s Louise Minchin in October 2016.

Though his upcoming Super Bowl presentation is sure to pack the dance hits fans have come to expect from the former *NSYNC heartthrob, this forthcoming album promises to be a departure. “I would not say that I’m making a country album, but I also don’t like to say that I’m making an R&B album,” he explained to Minchin.

A fan of Chris Stapleton, with whom he last performed in September, Timberlake has dropped multiple hints that he would embrace his roots in future music. “It sounds more like where I’ve come from than any other music I’ve ever made,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in February. “It’s Southern American music. But I want to make it sound modern — at least that’s the idea right now.”

The announcement comes a month before Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4. The NFL faced some criticism for the decision last year, as many Twitter users pointed to his involvement in Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction” at the 2004 show.

“Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake,” the NFL said in part when announcing the booking. “Like the elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all — sing, dance, act, and entertain. He’s the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience.”