Justin Timberlake announced his new album and Twitter has some thoughts

A Justin Timberlake album announcement is an elusive thing — his last full-length project came out over four years ago and he waited seven years in between that album, The 20/20 Experience, and 2006’s FutureSex/LoveSounds.
Naturally then, when Timberlake announced a new single and album on Twitter Tuesday, it provoked intense responses online.
While many fans were extremely excited at the news, others raised their eyebrows at Timberlake’s more folksy vibe in the announcement and the title Man of the Woods. The album, launching Feb. 2, will kick off a busy month for the singer, who is also headlining Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 4.
Read below for a sampling of reactions from fans, including EW’s Chancellor Agard, who drew a witty connection between the album’s title and the musical Into the Woods.
