Justin Timberlake announced his new album and Twitter has some thoughts

A Justin Timberlake album announcement is an elusive thing — his last full-length project came out over four years ago and he waited seven years in between that album, The 20/20 Experience, and 2006’s FutureSex/LoveSounds.

Naturally then, when Timberlake announced a new single and album on Twitter Tuesday, it provoked intense responses online.

While many fans were extremely excited at the news, others raised their eyebrows at Timberlake’s more folksy vibe in the announcement and the title Man of the Woods. The album, launching Feb. 2, will kick off a busy month for the singer, who is also headlining Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Read below for a sampling of reactions from fans, including EW’s Chancellor Agard, who drew a witty connection between the album’s title and the musical Into the Woods.

Guys, why do we think Justin Timberlake went into the wood: Was it for a baby, to go to the festival, or for his cow to produce milk? — Chancellor Agard🇬🇾 (@chancelloragard) January 2, 2018

Justin Timberlake is releasing a new album in February. 2018 is already better than 2017. #ManOfTheWoods pic.twitter.com/HCOjsmsEjC — Avery Mills (@alynn422) January 2, 2018

so ur telling me justin timberlake went camping once and now he's a mumford and/or son? — amy brown (@arb) January 2, 2018

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS COMING — 🕊 (@slaymeclarkson) January 2, 2018

2018 JUST STARTED AND JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS DROPPING A NEW ALBUM pic.twitter.com/8l3nMZVUkO — estée ✨ (@aesteetic) January 2, 2018

Justin Timberlake goes on ONE hunting trip and suddenly he’s Blake Shelton — aunt of the woods (@VlDEOSTARK) January 2, 2018

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE IS RELEASING A NEW ALBUM. I LOVE 2018. — h ✨ (@heathermcasey) January 2, 2018