Eminem, The Weeknd join Beyoncé as 2018 Coachella headliners

Coachella Music and Arts Festival has finally announced who will join Queen Bey in the desert this April to headline its annual two-weekend party: the Weeknd, who will helm Friday evening, and Eminem, who’ll close things out on Sunday.

Revealed Tuesday evening via the event’s socials, the lineup also includes buzzy 2017 breakouts like SZA, Cardi B, and Kelela, as well as Coachella vets St. Vincent, the War on Drugs, and Haim. David Byrne, founding member of the Talking Heads, and Nile Rogers, along with his band Chic, check the legacy artist box.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Mark Horton/WireImage

As always, electronic music gets a huge play as Kygo, Jean-Michel Jarre, Black Coffee, Odesza, Petit Biscuit, and more are slated across the scheduled three days. See you at the Sahara Tent.

Beyoncé was originally slated to headline Coachella 2017 but postponed her appearance on doctor’s orders because of her pregnancy with twins, which were born in June. Lady Gaga stepped in for the Single Ladies singer, who will headline Saturday night.

The first weekend of Coachella runs April 13-15; its second covers April 20-22. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 5 at noon PST. More information can be found on the event’s website.