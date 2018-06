Beyoncé, LeBron, and more BET Awards nominees who have broken records and barriers

Nominated for Best Collaboration, Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year, and the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

He’s never even won a Grammy for Album of the Year (yet), but earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Music for his acclaimed album DAMN. — making him the first rapper, and in fact the first musician in any genre outside of classical or jazz, to earn the prestigious honor.