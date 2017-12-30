Beyoncé flaunts killer costumes in 'Family Feud' behind-the-scenes photos

There’s a lot to love in JAY-Z’s music video for “Family Feud.” But aside from the plethora of star cameos and the direction of A Wrinkle In Time‘s Ava DuVernay, there’s the stunning costume work from Ayanna James. Beyoncé, who also makes an appearance in the video, showed off James’ creations in more behind-the-scenes photos.

Beyoncé shared a number of images — including ones of her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and husband JAY-Z. But all eyes are now on the looks she donned for the video, which dropped Friday.

James, a stylist for celebs like Usher and Insecure‘s Issa Rae, told ABC News how she worked with Beyoncé’s actual stylist, Marni Senofonte, to recreate the singer’s papal look. “[DuVernay] wanted that tall head piece,” she said. “So we sent the reference to Marni and said, ‘We need to recreate this.’ It turned out actually well.”

See the photos below.

James also went to Ports 1961 menswear for the “futuristic” look of Michael B. Jordan’s scene with Thandie Newton and Trevante Rhodes, while turning to “traditional Native American stores” for Irene Bedard.

“Family Feud” envisions a future where a brother and sister are fighting for the familial throne. We also see America led by two co-presidents, and from there we go back in time for visions of sci-fi peacekeepers, a war scene, and “The Founding Mothers” who “revived the Constitution.”

After cameos from David Oyelowo, Storm Reid, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Chastain, Omari Hardwick, Rashida Jones, Brie Larson, and numerous others, the music video ends with JAY-Z confessing his sins in a church setting with Blue Ivy and Beyoncé.

“Ava, to me, she’s just amazing,” James remarked of the video’s director. “She is this brilliant creator, who I just absolutely adore and I’ve really looked up to her. That was already such a moment for me and then of course to see that wow this is actually happening.”