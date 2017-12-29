Beyoncé is Queen Bey of JAY-Z's star-studded 'Family Feud' video

Nobody wins when the family feuds — and this is one epic “Family Feud.” After a brief tease for the fans, JAY-Z dropped the full-length music video for his 4:44 track on Friday.

Yes, his wife, Beyoncé, features prominently. So does his daughter, Blue Ivy. But so do Michael B. Jordan (Marvel’s Black Panther), Thandie Newton (Westworld), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Jessica Chastain (Molly’s Game), David Oyelowo (Selma), Brie Larson (Marvel’s Captain Marvel), Omari Hardwick (Power), Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca), and many more.

A Wrinkle In Time director Ava DuVernay helmed the “Family Feud” video and co-wrote it with JAY-Z. Two of DuVernay’s Disney movie’s stars also make cameos: Storm Reid and Mindy Kaling.

The “Family Feud” begins with a quote from James Baldwin: “The wretched of the earth do not decide to become extinct, they resolve, on the contrary, to multiply; life is their weapon against life, life is all that they have.”

A scene emerges of a royal brother (Jordan), bathed in black and white except for blue and yellow hues, storming up a grand staircase to confront his sister, Joan (Newton), and claim the family throne for himself. Rhodes emerges from Joan’s bed as her lover, who kills the brother. But as Joan reminds him, “It’s not his, it’s not yours, it’s my throne.”

Posting a thread of behind-the-scenes photos to Twitter, DuVernay wrote, “The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester.”

Happy so many are enjoying our #FamilyFeudFilm! Sharing some behind the scenes tidbits and exclusive pictures in this thread. Thank you to @S_C_ for the strong collaboration. A pleasure and an honor. pic.twitter.com/SxCUiSqfHT — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester. Dramatizing that energy are @michaelb4jordan, @thandienewton + @_Trevante_. Some behind the scenes snaps of their gorgeousness… pic.twitter.com/fmctKrJfO8 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Here are a few more images of Mike looking like the black Jedi knight I wish we had. Shout out to our on-set photographer #SerBaffo who I met a decade ago as a PA on my first doc. He did the damn thing here. Good work, gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/oyez5JSHKK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Chastain also appears to interview this alternate reality’s sitting president (Hardwick) and madame president (Irene Bedard) about the death in their family. As the video flashes through time, we see a table of women — including Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), LGBTQ activist and entertainment personality Janet Mock, Rosario Dawson (The Defenders), and Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us) — rewriting the Constitution.

“America is a family and the whole family should be free,” Watson says. “It’s like I remember my father saying when I was a little girl, nobody wins when the family feuds.”

“I loved the idea of their being Co-Presidents of the United States in the future. And that a Native American woman was one of them,” DuVernay tweeted. “One of the first ideas I shared with @S_C_. He was all in. We had fun dreaming this up. This country will not stay the same.”

Next scene is about… actually I won't tell you what we think they are about. This piece is for you. You decide. Loved working with @OmariHardwick @IreneBedard1 + @Jes_Chastain. They were all busy. But all came to play and I loved sharing the time with them. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/2yLftTRJbr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

I loved the idea of their being Co-Presidents of the United States in the future. And that a Native American woman was one of them. One of the first ideas I shared with @S_C_. He was all in. We had fun dreaming this up. This country will not stay the same. #ChangeIsComing pic.twitter.com/IsRYwV62Hr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

We then see Watson’s character as a little girl (played by Blue Ivy), walking through a church with her father (JAY-Z) in the year 2018.

Other stars spotted include Niecy Nash, America Ferrera, and Aisha Hinds. Some of the celebrities making cameos in the video revealed behind-the-scenes images over social media.

Nobody wins when the family feuds Didn't you know that the new Jay-Z @S_C_ video is out? @TIDAL

Guess who's in it? 😎 Loved working with director @ava pic.twitter.com/ccVhIBtVuZ — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) December 29, 2017

Nobody wins when the family feuds.. pic.twitter.com/AI8KmWnyCG — Trevante Rhodes (@_Trevante_) December 29, 2017

Nobody wins when the family feuds. The Family Feud music video is now on Tidal directed by @ava @s_c_ 🌟 pic.twitter.com/GCju6PiDYK — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 29, 2017

“Nobody wins when the family feuds.” An honor to be in iconic company for Jay-Z’s new music video, directed by @ava, featuring 👑 Bey & Blue. Watch it now on @TIDAL! pic.twitter.com/qh3VQ8Mghh — Janet Mock (@janetmock) December 29, 2017

‘Nobody Wins When The Family Feuds’. My inner-self makes a cameo in the new JayZ music video directed by Queen DuVernay @ava @S_C_ pic.twitter.com/OChQXdoFaU — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) December 29, 2017

Next up is a reunion of sorts. For the eleven people who saw my second feature film MIDDLE OF NOWHERE, Ruby and Brian are back and reincarnated as keepers of the peace. Much love to @Emayatzy + #DavidOyelowo! My people. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/LGWD3kp745 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Change sometimes require force. A vision of freedom fighters. A world of warriors for good. My thanks to @AmericaFerrera, @AishaHinds, @HenryGSanders and WRINKLE IN TIME's very own @StormReid for answering the call to fight. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/nxEUBvaJHJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017

Watch the full “Family Feud” video above or on Tidal.