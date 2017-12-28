JAY-Z drops 'Family Feud' music video teaser featuring Beyoncé, Blue Ivy

JAY-Z is keeping it in the family for his upcoming music video.

On Thursday, TIDAL released a teaser for the Brooklyn rapper’s new music video for the 4:44 track “Family Feud,” which drops on Friday.

The 34-second sneak peek reveals that both Beyoncé, who’s featured on the song, and their daughter Blue Ivy will appear in the video. In the teaser, we see JAY-Z, with his daughter at his side, make his through an empty church toward Beyoncé, who is standing at the pulpit clad in dark blue. Then, he enters a confessional, where Beyoncé waits to hear his confessions on the other side of the screen. While all of this happens, we see flashes of two unidentified lovers whose encounter quickly turns violent.

Watch the teaser below:

4:44, JAY-Z’s 18th studio album, recently received eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.