Katy Perry drops Sofia Coppola-inspired 'Hey Hey Hey' music video

With a little help from powerful women of history and cinema, Katy Perry’s Witness era continues at long last.

The pop superstar debuted the candy-colored clip for her latest album’s third single, “Hey Hey Hey,” Wednesday, taking the already-bonkers visual opus of her most recent LP one step further as she channels the aesthetic of Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette and the spirit of French heroine Joan of Arc.

Much like Coppola’s cult favorite, Perry’s new music video sees its star decked in period costumes with a contemporary twist (peep the metal-inspired Mozart t-shirt from the first scene), opening with the singer being awakened by the sound of a royal court’s early morning horn — similar to how Kirsten Dunst, who played the Austrian-born French royal in Coppola’s production, wakes in the film.



Perry then adorns fashions that ooze Versailles elegance, complete with towering wigs and pastel patterns. The plush paradise is not what it initially seems, however, as Perry is courted by a sleazy king who makes unwanted advances on her. Cut to Perry as a rainbow-tinged version of Joan of Arc, who — you guessed it — lets her backup dancers eat cake.

The video closes as the scorned king has Perry beheaded for not returning his affections, though Katy of Arc crashes the party to avenge her fallen sister’s death.

“After a year of peaks and valleys (remember, it’s all a journey), I wanted to end 2017 with a fun, triumphant piece of pop candy,” Perry wrote of the video on Instagram. “Just think of it as a glam little stocking stuffer from me to you. ‘Hey Hey Hey’ is one of my favorite songs from Witness and for me, it embodies the fighting spirit I always want you to be able to find within yourself, and to see in me.”

Perry is currently touring Witness to arenas around the world. Watch the video for the album’s fourth single above.