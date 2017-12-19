Lady Gaga confirms Las Vegas residency: This is 'a new era'

Girl, where do you think you’re going? Las Vegas, apparently.

Lady Gaga put ongoing speculation about a rumored Vegas residency to rest Tuesday afternoon, confirming via an Instagram post that she has partnered with the 5,300-seat MGM Park Theater for a two-year concert series.

“The rumors are true. I will have my own residency in Las Vegas,” she wrote on the social media site. “I was made for this town, and I can’t wait to light up the Park Theater like never before…. this is just the beginning of a new era!”

Mother Monster also promised that she will create a “brand new show” for the Nevada venue, which is located at the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino.

“It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before,” Gaga said via press release. “I’ll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners – you can count on this performer always for one thing…I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!”

Gaga, who wrapped the North American leg of her Joanne World Tour Monday night in Los Angeles, is the latest in a long line of celebrities who’ve turned to Sin City for steady performance dates, including Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Celine Dion.

Further details regarding Gaga’s Vegas residency — including a number of shows and an exact launch date — have yet to be announced, though the Park Theater’s official Instagram account indicates a debut is in store for December 2018.