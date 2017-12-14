Taylor Swift turned 28 this week and celebrated by posting a message to her fans on Instagram: “I love you guys so much. … I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.”

But as social media users were quick to point out, 2017 was viewed as a remarkably difficult time for many — and the daily news headlines this year were dominated by stories of strife, unrest, and tragedy.

Ya truly what could have gone better in 2017 https://t.co/AlX6rDQIPl — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) December 14, 2017

to quote dril: awfully bold of you to fly the Good Year blimp on a year that has been extremely bad thus far https://t.co/yzIVYfInBh — karen h. (@karenyhan) December 14, 2017

READ THE ROOM, TAYLOR https://t.co/WtolGuLiVe — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 14, 2017

Taylor Swift is my arch enemy now https://t.co/JL9nRGJPnh — jon "porg expert" rosenberg 🎄😘 (@jonrosenberg) December 14, 2017

I mean, yeah there were Nazi's and white supremacy marches, and families are being town apart, and there were mass shootings, and people are losing health care, but none of that affects me, so 2017 was great! — Rich E (@kaspe_r11) December 14, 2017

Did she spend the year on Earth 2? — RubberbandGirl (@BatCityVintage) December 14, 2017

The rest of the world in 2017 pic.twitter.com/zmw6fokOoz — Rebecca Sevilla (@RebeSevilla) December 14, 2017

Swift’s year, however, was marked by great professional triumph and personal victory. Her latest album, reputation, sat comfortably atop the Billboard 200 charts for weeks. The album broke the 1 million sales mark in the U.S. in its first week and she has a world tour kicking off in May. Swift also stood among the women who graced the cover of TIME‘s Person of the Year issue after speaking out and winning her sexual assault case against former radio host David Mueller.

“My advice is that you not blame yourself and do not accept the blame others will try to place on you,” she said to TIME about sexual harassment. “You should not be blamed for waiting 15 minutes or 15 days or 15 years to report sexual assault or harassment, or for the outcome of what happens to a person after he or she makes the choice to sexually harass or assault you.”