Black Thought had quite a few thoughts to share in an epic new freestyle.

The Roots rapper, The Tonight Show band member, and The Deuce actor set the internet ablaze on Thursday with his 10-minute verse on New York’s Hot 97.

Rapping over the instrumental of Mobb Deep’s “Burn,” Black Thought didn’t skip a beat over the extended freestyle, name-checking Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Freeman, Hamlet, and Jesus.

The Philadelphia MC reacted to the response on Twitter, writing, “That verse was just what I had to say at the moment lol.”

