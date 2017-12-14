Watch Black Thought's blistering new 10-minute freestyle

Derek Lawrence
December 14, 2017 AT 07:24 PM EST

Black Thought had quite a few thoughts to share in an epic new freestyle.

The Roots rapper, The Tonight Show band member, and The Deuce actor set the internet ablaze on Thursday with his 10-minute verse on New York’s Hot 97.

Rapping over the instrumental of Mobb Deep’s “Burn,” Black Thought didn’t skip a beat over the extended freestyle, name-checking Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Freeman, Hamlet, and Jesus.

The Philadelphia MC reacted to the response on Twitter, writing, “That verse was just what I had to say at the moment lol.”

Watch the full freestyle above.

