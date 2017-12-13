Taylor Swift asks if you're 'Ready For It...?' with new tour trailer

Taylor Swift is getting her fans pumped for her upcoming tour of the chart-topping reputation in the most Swiftian of ways: by asking, “Are you ready for it?”

The trailer features clips from “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready For It…?” — her only two music videos from the reputation era so far — plus footage from her Super Saturday Night performance ahead of the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Tickets for Swift’s highly anticipated upcoming tour are on sale today, which also happens to be the singer’s 28th birthday (in case you don’t remember, she was born in 1989). Of course, most Swifties were able to gain access to Swift’s pre-sale portal last week, which was made to prevent scalpers from buying up all the tickets.

Swift’s reputation tour kicks off in the spring with 33 stops in North America; you can buy tickets here. Check out the full video above.