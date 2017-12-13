DJ Earworm releases his 'United State of Pop' mashup for 2017

No need to wait any longer, DJ Earworm has finally released his “United State of Pop” mashup, now a yearly tradition, for 2017.

It’s been 10 years since the DJ started mashing the biggest music hits into a 25-song mix evocative of the musical zeitgeist of the year. This year’s, dubbed “How We Do It,” includes songs from Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Kendrick Lamar, and Camila Cabello.

2017’s mix sounds less electric and features more of a tropical vibe mixed with some of the Latin rhythms that took over the charts throughout the year. Read ahead to see the 25 songs DJ Earworm used in the mashup. Watch the full video above.

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug – “Havana”

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)

The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

Charlie Puth – Attention

DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

French Montana Featuring Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Future – “Mask Off”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”

James Arthur – “Say You Won’t Let Go”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XO TOUR Llif3”

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber – “Despacito”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad And Boujee”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Post Malone Featuring Quavo – “Congratulations”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like A Back Road”

Shawn Mendes – “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”