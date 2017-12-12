'Cash Me Ousside' teen is now a rapper named Bhad Bhabie — listen to her new song

The internet made this happen. Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz, a.k.a. the 14-year-old “Cash Me Ousside” girl, has launched a rap career under the persona Bhad Bhabie, and today brings her latest single, “Mama Don’t Worry (Still Ain’t Dirty).”

The song, produced by DJ Chose, tells of Bhabie’s upbringing — allegedly selling pills “like they were Skittles” at 11-years-old and almost getting “cuffed” by police. But now she has “escaped the belly of the beast without a stain on me.”

“I was out there on the hustle I know/You remember me/No more sleepin’ on the floor/ I got some money finally/ Mama don’t worry, mama don’t worry/I did all this dirt and still ain’t dirty,” Bhabie raps.

As Peskowitz, she became famous for an appearance on The Dr. Phil Show in September 2016. In an episode titled “I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me For a Crime!” her mother, Barbra Ann, confronted Peskowitz about her out-of-control behavior.

When Peskowitz thought the audience was laughing at her, she exclaimed, “All these hos laugin’ like there’s something funny. Cash me outside, howbow dah?”

Spawning a trove of viral memes, Peskowitz appeared again on Dr. Phil and told the host, “You were nothin’ before I came on this show.”

In June, she pled guilty to charges that pre-dated her Dr. Phil debut — including charges for grand theft, filing a false report, and marijuana possession. She received five years probation.

By September, Peskowitz signed a record deal with Atlantic Records. Now as Bhad Bhabie, she released audio and music videos for “I Got It,” “Hi Bich,” “Whachu Know,” and “These Heaux.” Listen to the songs below.

“I Got It”

“Hi Bich” and “Whachu Know”

“These Heaux”

Watch more from Bhabie on her YouTube channel.