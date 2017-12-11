U2 album shatters a historic Billboard sales record

U2 has toppled a rather impressive Billboard record.

The Irish supergroup’s latest album, Songs of Experience, has hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart. That makes U2 the only group in music history to have No. 1 albums four decades in a row: The 1980s, ’90s, ’00s and ’10s.

Now, a few solo artists have also pulled off having four consecutive decades of No. 1 albums –namely, Bruce Springsteen, Barbara Streisand and Janet Jackson — but not a music group.

The Beatles come close to U2’s record, sort of. They had No. 1 albums in the ’60s, ’70s, ’90s and ’00s (the ’80s broke their streak). But unlike U2, The Beatles’ chart-topping albums in the later decades were obviously not new studio albums.

Songs of Experience marks the bands eighth No. 1 album, but the first one this decade. Previously U2 had 2014’s Songs of Innocence (which wasn’t a Billboard hit since the album was rather infamously given away to iTunes users). Before that, U2 had No Line on the Horizon back in 2009.

According to Billboard, Songs of Experience has sold 186,000 copies by the week ending Dec. 7. It’s also the biggest first week of sales for a rock band this year.

U2 is, of course, going on tour. Here are the current dates:

May 2 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 4 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

May 7 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

May 8 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

May 12 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

May 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

May 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 28 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

June 5 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

June 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

June 9 – Uniondale, NY – NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 17 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

June 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

June 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Cente