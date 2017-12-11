Morrissey refutes his controversial Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein comments

A few weeks after downplaying the accusations against Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, Morrissey is refuting the statements.

According to an interview with Germany’s Der Spiegel, the musician questioned Weinstein and Spacey’s alleged victims, saying, “If you’re in someone’s bedroom, you have to know where it could lead. That’s why I don’t find the whole thing very believable.”

In a statement posted to his official Facebook page on Monday, Morrissey responded to “foolishly” agreeing to an interview with the publication, to which he “assumed a common understanding.”

“Would I kill Donald Trump? No, never.

Would I ever support Kevin Spacey’s private proclivities? No never.

Would I ever support abuse of children? No, never.

Would I support sexual harassment? No, never.

Would I support rape? No, never.

Would Der Speigel convey my views fairly? No, never.

Would I ever again speak to print media? No, never.”

“Those people knew exactly what would happen [when they went up to Weinstein’s hotel room], and they played along,” Morrissey reportedly told Der Spiegel. “Afterwards they were embarrassed or they didn’t enjoy it,” he said. “And then they turn it around and say: ‘I was attacked, I was surprised, I was pulled into the room.’ But if everything went well, and it helped them to a big career, they wouldn’t be talking about it.”

Morrissey concluded his statement by saying, “Our requests to Der Speigel for an unchopped, un-fiddled-with audio of their interview with me has been refused. Let that alone be your answer.”

Read his full statement below.