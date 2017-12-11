Kesha and Macklemore announce dates for 30-city 'Adventures' tour

Kesha and Macklemore fans are getting the chance to see both stars in one night, though they’ll have to wait until next summer.

On Monday, the musicians announced a 30-city North American trek, The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore. Kicking off June 6 in Phoenix, the tour will cover many U.S. cities, plus Toronto, before wrapping up in Tampa, Florida on Aug. 5.

It’s been a big year for both artists: Kesha released her chart-topping comeback album Rainbow, for which she earned two Grammy nominations, and Macklemore dropped Gemini, his first solo album in 12 years. Kesha appeared on Macklemore’s LP, lending her vocals to his single “Good Old Days.” Now, fans across the nation will be able to see them perform it live.

What’s more, some of the ticket proceeds go to good causes: “$1 from every ticket sold will be donated on ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour,” Live Nation said in a press release. “Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, an organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.”

Ticket sales begin Friday at 12 p.m. local time via Live Nation, but Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through Citi’s Private Pass program. Click here for more information.

Read on for a list of all the tour dates announced so far:

June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 8 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

June 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 12 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

June 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

June 20 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

June 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

June 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

June 25 – Rogers, AR – Arkansas Music Pavilion

June 26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

July 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

July 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 18 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

July 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte

August 2 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 4 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

August 5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre