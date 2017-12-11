Kesha and Macklemore announce dates for 30-city 'Adventures' tour

Kesha and Macklemore fans are getting the chance to see both stars in one night, though they’ll have to wait until next summer.
On Monday, the musicians announced a 30-city North American trek, The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore. Kicking off June 6 in Phoenix, the tour will cover many U.S. cities, plus Toronto, before wrapping up in Tampa, Florida on Aug. 5.
It’s been a big year for both artists: Kesha released her chart-topping comeback album Rainbow, for which she earned two Grammy nominations, and Macklemore dropped Gemini, his first solo album in 12 years. Kesha appeared on Macklemore’s LP, lending her vocals to his single “Good Old Days.” Now, fans across the nation will be able to see them perform it live.
What’s more, some of the ticket proceeds go to good causes: “$1 from every ticket sold will be donated on ‘The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore’ tour,” Live Nation said in a press release. “Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, an organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.”
Ticket sales begin Friday at 12 p.m. local time via Live Nation, but Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale starting Wednesday at 12 p.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through Citi’s Private Pass program. Click here for more information.
Read on for a list of all the tour dates announced so far:
June 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 8 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum
June 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 12 – Chula Vista, CA – Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
June 14 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 17 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
June 20 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
June 22 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
June 23 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 25 – Rogers, AR – Arkansas Music Pavilion
June 26 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
July 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
July 14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 18 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 21 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
July 27 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
July 30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte
August 2 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 4 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
August 5 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
